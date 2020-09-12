Normandy Four advisers do not discuss all issues, but main thing is that ceasefire in Donbas remains – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the political advisers to the heads of the Normandy Four states did not discuss all the issues at the September 11 meeting in Berlin and did not put an end to them, so there will be another meeting to continue the preparation of the leaders' meeting in the Normandy format.

"First, there was a meeting, this is very important. This means that meetings in the Normandy format continue. If the advisers meet, then a meeting of leaders in the Normandy format will be planned. The advisers did not discuss all issues and did not put an end to many issues, so there will be another meeting of advisers," he said at a briefing in Odesa on Saturday.

Zelensky said that the most important decision that exists after the meeting in Berlin is the continuation and observance of the ceasefire regime in Donbas.