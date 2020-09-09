Facts

11:21 09.09.2020

Health Ministry, USAID to cooperate on COVID-19 response, health care system development

Health Ministry, USAID to cooperate on COVID-19 response, health care system development

 The Ministry of Health and USAID Ukraine will cooperate in the areas of financing the medical system, drug circulation, development of eHealth and countering COVID-19, the ministry's website said.

Based on the results of the meeting of Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov with representatives of the USAID mission in Ukraine, the priorities of cooperation were identified: financing the healthcare system, developing new legislation in the field of drug circulation for the improvement and transparency of the pharmaceutical market, developing eHealth, continuing cooperation in the direction of public health, developing a strategic development plan of hospital network of hospital districts.

Tags: #usaid #health_ministry
