Zelensky: I cannot campaign for anyone in local elections

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he cannot campaign for candidates from the Servant of the People in local elections.

On Tuesday, during a working trip to Sumy region, answering a question of why parliamentarian from the Servant of the People party Tetiana Riabukha was nominated for the mayor of Sumy, Zelensky said: "Victory depends not only on the candidacy of Mrs. Riabukha, but depends on how the residents of Sumy see it, and do they see her as the mayor at all, whether they like her program. I wish success, but this is the choice of only the people of Ukraine. You live in Sumy, and you decide: you want it to be like it is now, or anything else? I cannot campaign for anyone, and, frankly, it is not fair for me to agitate."

Zelensky said that, of course, he does not care who is nominated for mayors of cities, for the heads of the merged territorial communities from the Servant of the People party. "Everyone thinks that she [Riabukha] is a strong person. She knows this place and is a patriot of Sumy region," he said.