Premier demands rapid settlement of issue of Centrenergo's merger with rented state-run mines

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has instructed to quickly work out the issue of merging PJSC Centrenergo with state-run coal mining enterprises, including those currently on lease (DTEK Dobropilliavuhillia).

"We have made a decision to create an interdepartmental working group to work out the issue of determining a model of merger with the participation of state-owned coal mining enterprises and PJSC Centerenergo. I ask the Ministry of Energy, the State Property Fund as soon as possible, very promptly to work out the models for merging Centrenergo with state-owned enterprises, including those currently on lease, which could or must be returned to the government," he said during a meeting of the Cabinet on Wednesday.

As reported, according to the draft government resolution, the interdepartmental working group is to determine the model for the merger of state coal mining enterprises and Centrenergo within a month.

According to an explanatory note to the draft resolution, the creation of the working group is necessary to optimize the work of Centrenergo, which is the main consumer of coal from state-owned coal mining enterprises, to ensure the work of the domestic coal sales market and the smooth operation of state-owned mines.

According to the authors of the document, the creation of the association will, in particular, help increase the investment attractiveness of Centrenergo in the context of future privatization, planned for 2021, and will also allow abandoning subsidies to the coal industry.