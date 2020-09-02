Facts

15:36 02.09.2020

Premier demands rapid settlement of issue of Centrenergo's merger with rented state-run mines

2 min read
Premier demands rapid settlement of issue of Centrenergo's merger with rented state-run mines

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has instructed to quickly work out the issue of merging PJSC Centrenergo with state-run coal mining enterprises, including those currently on lease (DTEK Dobropilliavuhillia).

"We have made a decision to create an interdepartmental working group to work out the issue of determining a model of merger with the participation of state-owned coal mining enterprises and PJSC Centerenergo. I ask the Ministry of Energy, the State Property Fund as soon as possible, very promptly to work out the models for merging Centrenergo with state-owned enterprises, including those currently on lease, which could or must be returned to the government," he said during a meeting of the Cabinet on Wednesday.

As reported, according to the draft government resolution, the interdepartmental working group is to determine the model for the merger of state coal mining enterprises and Centrenergo within a month.

According to an explanatory note to the draft resolution, the creation of the working group is necessary to optimize the work of Centrenergo, which is the main consumer of coal from state-owned coal mining enterprises, to ensure the work of the domestic coal sales market and the smooth operation of state-owned mines.

According to the authors of the document, the creation of the association will, in particular, help increase the investment attractiveness of Centrenergo in the context of future privatization, planned for 2021, and will also allow abandoning subsidies to the coal industry.

Tags: #centrenergo #ukraine #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:50 02.09.2020
Zelensky holds urgent meeting on forest wildfires in Kharkiv, Luhansk regions

Zelensky holds urgent meeting on forest wildfires in Kharkiv, Luhansk regions

15:25 02.09.2020
Ukraine updates principles of strategic reforming of state-owned banks under IMF Stand-By Arrangement

Ukraine updates principles of strategic reforming of state-owned banks under IMF Stand-By Arrangement

10:38 02.09.2020
Cabinet could set up ad hoc group on merger of Centrenergo and state mines on Sept 2

Cabinet could set up ad hoc group on merger of Centrenergo and state mines on Sept 2

09:52 02.09.2020
Ukraine records maximum number of COVID-19 patients per day: 2,495 new cases, 51 deaths, 1,015 recoveries

Ukraine records maximum number of COVID-19 patients per day: 2,495 new cases, 51 deaths, 1,015 recoveries

14:42 01.09.2020
Zelensky: nothing can replace real school, but we are ready for 'online school' in case of big wave of COVID-19

Zelensky: nothing can replace real school, but we are ready for 'online school' in case of big wave of COVID-19

13:50 01.09.2020
Deficit of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment in July totals $88 mln

Deficit of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment in July totals $88 mln

09:13 01.09.2020
Ukraine records 2,088 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 48 new victims of virus

Ukraine records 2,088 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 48 new victims of virus

15:02 31.08.2020
Fokin's statements on amnesty, entire Donbas special status don't meet official position of Ukrainian delegation in TCG – Yermak

Fokin's statements on amnesty, entire Donbas special status don't meet official position of Ukrainian delegation in TCG – Yermak

12:00 31.08.2020
Ukraine registers 2,141 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 2,141 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths in past 24 hours

10:13 31.08.2020
CEC announces beginning of electoral process of local elections in Ukraine from Sept 5

CEC announces beginning of electoral process of local elections in Ukraine from Sept 5

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky holds urgent meeting on forest wildfires in Kharkiv, Luhansk regions

Wildfire area in Dvorichanske forestry increases to 400 ha – Emegency Service

Ukraine updates principles of strategic reforming of state-owned banks under IMF Stand-By Arrangement

Rada at first reading approves procedure for creating civil military administrations in merged territorial communities if CEC finds it impossible to hold local elections there - 240 votes

Cabinet could set up ad hoc group on merger of Centrenergo and state mines on Sept 2

LATEST

Wildfire area in Dvorichanske forestry increases to 400 ha – Emegency Service

Tymoshenko on her COVID-19 disease: I managed to survive crisis state, but recovery is still far away

Rada at first reading approves procedure for creating civil military administrations in merged territorial communities if CEC finds it impossible to hold local elections there - 240 votes

High Council of Justice rules to return Venediktova's petition to dismiss District Administrative Court's head Vovk

Belarus could close borders outside Brest, Grodno to western countries - Lukashenko

Razumkov hopes Rada to approve Ukraine's 2021 national budget in time

Rada of ninth convocation's fourth session opens

Groysman demands that Cabinet to restore 2019 govt decision on increasing teachers' salaries

Belarusian Interior Ministry: 173 people detained at unsanctioned protests on Sunday

Constitutional Court to hear case on 50 MPs' submission about constitutionality of law on NABU on Sept 10

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD