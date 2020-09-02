Rada at first reading approves procedure for creating civil military administrations in merged territorial communities if CEC finds it impossible to hold local elections there - 240 votes

The Verkhovna Rada intends to allow the creation of civil-military administrations (CMA) of the merged territorial communities (MTC) in the event that the Central Election Commission found it impossible to ensure the preparation and conduct of local elections in certain territories.

Some 240 MPs voted at the first reading at a meeting on Wednesday for corresponding bill No. 3913 "On Amendments to Certain Laws Concerning the Creation of Civil-Military Administrations."

The bill proposes to amend the laws "On Civil-Military Administrations" and "On Local Self-Government in Ukraine" and to determine the grounds for the creation of civil-military administrations of the MTC. The bill expands at the expense of the MTC the list of facilities where CMAs can be created.

According to the bill, "the civil-military administrations of the merged territorial communities, according to the territories of territorial communities approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, can be formed if the Central Election Commission establishes the impossibility of ensuring the preparation and holding of local elections in certain territories."