09:52 02.09.2020

Ukraine records maximum number of COVID-19 patients per day: 2,495 new cases, 51 deaths, 1,015 recoveries

Ukraine records maximum number of COVID-19 patients per day: 2,495 new cases, 51 deaths, 1,015 recoveries

In Ukraine, as of Wednesday morning, 2,495 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease were detected per day, which is the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data published on the website of the National Security and Defense Council's Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System.

Some 1,015 people from the number of previously sick recovered, 51 people died.

On September 1, Ukraine reported 2,088 new cases, 2,041 on August 31, and 2,096 on August 31. The previous all-time high of 2,481 cases was recorded on August 29.

As of Wednesday morning, Ukraine has seen a total of 125,798 coronavirus cases, including 58,817 recoveries and 2,656 deaths. The number of active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 64,325, which is 1,429 more than the day before.

Most new coronavirus cases were reported in the past 24 hours in Kyiv (332), Kharkiv region (302), Lviv region (204), Odesa region (204), and Ternopil region (201).

In addition, 2,678 suspected cases of COVID-19 cases were registered in Ukraine over the past day.

Tags: #ukraine #coronavirus
