Constitutional Court to hear case on 50 MPs' submission about constitutionality of law on NABU on Sept 10

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine adopted a decree according to which the case consideration on the Ukrainian 50 MPs' constitutional submission about the compliance with the Constitution of certain provisions of the law on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) will be held at the open part of the court's plenary session on September 10.

According to the Constitutional Court's secretariat, relevant decree No. 34-у/2020 was adopted on 28 August.

"The Constitutional Court believes it necessary to consider this case with the participation of representatives of the subject of the right to a constitutional submission, the Verkhovna Rada, the President of Ukraine and with the involvement of the head of the Supreme Court, the head of the High Anti-Corruption Court, the Prosecutor General, the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, the head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, the director of the State Bureau of Investigations, Acting Director of NABU," the court said.