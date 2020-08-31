Facts

17:56 31.08.2020

Constitutional Court to hear case on 50 MPs' submission about constitutionality of law on NABU on Sept 10

Constitutional Court to hear case on 50 MPs' submission about constitutionality of law on NABU on Sept 10

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine adopted a decree according to which the case consideration on the Ukrainian 50 MPs' constitutional submission about the compliance with the Constitution of certain provisions of the law on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) will be held at the open part of the court's plenary session on September 10.

According to the Constitutional Court's secretariat, relevant decree No. 34-у/2020 was adopted on 28 August.

"The Constitutional Court believes it necessary to consider this case with the participation of representatives of the subject of the right to a constitutional submission, the Verkhovna Rada, the President of Ukraine and with the involvement of the head of the Supreme Court, the head of the High Anti-Corruption Court, the Prosecutor General, the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, the head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, the director of the State Bureau of Investigations, Acting Director of NABU," the court said.

Tags: #constitutional_court #nabu
