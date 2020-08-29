Constitutional Court's decision on unconstitutionality of Sytnyk's appointment as NABU director politically motivated – Bureau

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has reacted to the decision of the Constitutional Court (CC) on the unconstitutionality of the appointment of Artem Sytnyk as director of the Bureau, calling him politically motivated and emphasizing the absence of legal grounds for the immediate dismissal of Sytnyk.

"Adopted in record time, shortly after the release of the so-called 'tapes of District Administrative Court,' which documented conversations about 'managed justice in Ukraine,' including with regard to the decision-making by the Constitutional Court of Ukraine ... this decision is another step towards destruction of institutional independence of the National Bureau," the NABU said on its Facebook page on Friday evening.

In addition, the Bureau emphasized that shortly before that, the Constitutional Court deprived NABU of the right to annul illegal transactions of state enterprises through the court and "actually freed the top officials from criminal liability for illegal enrichment, which was investigated by NABU detectives."

Earlier, it was reported that the Constitutional Court announced the decision on the unconstitutionality of the decree of April 16, 2015 on the appointment of Sytnyk as director of NABU.