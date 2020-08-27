Facts

Saakashvili announces his return to Georgian politics

Head of the Executive Committee of the National Reforms Council under the President of Ukraine, ex-President of Georgia (2004-2013) Mikheil Saakashvili has said that he is returning to Georgia, where he intends to continue his participation in political processes.

"During these seven years there has not been a single day that I was not interested in affairs in Georgia. I know that my work as president was not in vain, and much of what we have done is preserved and works today. But when I hear about the events in Georgia, I know for sure that we can live much better, and every Georgian can be much richer. And together we will succeed. I'm coming back! "Saakashvili said in a video message posted on his Facebook page.

The video message was made in Georgian, the politician published its translation into Ukrainian on Facebook.

At the same time, he called Ukraine his "second home" and noted that he accepted it "as I am, without any conditions or requirements" and that he really appreciates it.

Saakashvili also apologized to the Georgian people for his mistakes and thanked it for making him "a participant in the construction of the Georgian state and a successful historical process." "I… am grateful to fate that it gave me the opportunity for the last seven years to realize, rethink … Now, from the height of these years, I know how to better serve my country. How to avoid mistakes, and of course there were mistakes. There were also serious mistakes. But God knows, I wanted the best for my people. I wanted my people to live better, much richer," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, the politician made a statement in which he noted that he did not stop actively participating in the political life of both Ukraine and Georgia, and intends to do so in the future.

"I am Georgian. I am Ukrainian. I have always had and will always have two houses. I have always felt a duty to help both of my peoples. That is why I have never stopped actively participating in the political life of both countries ... Wherever I am, I will always be the faithful son of two friendly countries - Georgia and Ukraine. I will always help my two peoples to become even better, even more successful," Saakashvili wrote on his Facebook page.

