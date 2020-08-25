Ukraine reports 1,658 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths, 346 recoveries in past 24 hours

As of Tuesday morning, 1,658 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Ukraine, 346 people previously diagnosed with the disease recovered and 25 died, the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System has said on its website.

A total of 1,799 COVID-19 cases were reported on August 24, some 1,988 – on August 23, an all-time high of 2,328 new COVID-19 cases was reported on August 22, some 2,106 – on August 21 and 2,134 – on August 20.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases from the beginning of the pandemic to Tuesday morning reached 108,415 people, 52,870 people recovered and 2,318 people died from the disease. Today, there are 53,227 active COVID-19 cases in Ukraine, which is 1,287 more than on the day before.

The largest number of the new cases was recorded in Chernivtsi (204), Ivano-Frankivsk (179), Ternopil (158), Lviv (136) regions, the city of Kyiv (130) and Odesa region (112).

A total of 1,673 suspected COVID-19 cases were registered in Ukraine over the past 24 hours.