Facts

16:51 22.08.2020

West openly meddling in Belarus' internal affairs - Lukashenko

2 min read
West openly meddling in Belarus' internal affairs - Lukashenko

Western countries are openly interfering in the internal affairs of Belarus, incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a rally in Grodno on Saturday.

"Today, there are people who're pushing us to the abyss of discord and hatred. [...] The situation on the Western border is not calm, they're brandishing weapons, threatening and openly interfering in the internal affairs of our sovereign state," Lukashenko said.

"Some of them are even rubbing their hands and remembering the Kresy Wschodniem where everything Belarusian was banned and rooted out mercilessly," Lukashenko said.

Belarus is currently going through a political crisis related to the presidential election results which the opposition refused to recognize. Protests and strikes are ongoing in the country.

Lukashenko said on August 21 that there is a threat of outside interference from the western border to "cut off" the Grodno region of Belarus. "Because they [western countries] have set the goal of cutting off this territory, Grodno, on a priority basis. Polish flags have recently been raised," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the Belarusian state-run news agency BelTA.

"The Fatherland is now in danger. We cannot joke. Bearing in mind that these aren't weak troops, NATO. Therefore, I have warned the Russian president about the situation in Belarus. We have a full mutual understanding; we have a relevant treaty in the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization] and the Union State," he said.

Tags: #belarus #lukashenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:15 22.08.2020
Lukashenko orders monitoring NATO forces' movement, tightening control over Belarus' Western border

Lukashenko orders monitoring NATO forces' movement, tightening control over Belarus' Western border

12:59 22.08.2020
It is necessary to find dialogue format in Belarus – Zelensky

It is necessary to find dialogue format in Belarus – Zelensky

12:58 22.08.2020
There is no sense to talk about replacing Minsk for TCG negotiations now – Zelensky

There is no sense to talk about replacing Minsk for TCG negotiations now – Zelensky

11:48 22.08.2020
Radio Liberty journalists detained Minsk to be deported

Radio Liberty journalists detained Minsk to be deported

14:56 19.08.2020
Damage from protests in Belarus already stands at $500 mln – presidential aide

Damage from protests in Belarus already stands at $500 mln – presidential aide

13:04 19.08.2020
Lukashenko promises to dissolve Coordination Council of Belarusian opposition

Lukashenko promises to dissolve Coordination Council of Belarusian opposition

09:17 18.08.2020
Lukashenko says Merkel called him

Lukashenko says Merkel called him

17:10 17.08.2020
Ukraine's MFA summons its ambassador to Belarus home for consultations– Kuleba

Ukraine's MFA summons its ambassador to Belarus home for consultations– Kuleba

15:06 17.08.2020
Events in Belarus can significantly impact Ukraine - Zelensky at closed meeting with law enforcement agencies

Events in Belarus can significantly impact Ukraine - Zelensky at closed meeting with law enforcement agencies

12:03 17.08.2020
Delegations of Ukraine, UK, Baltic States to PACE condemn election violations, violence in Belarus, warn Russia against interference

Delegations of Ukraine, UK, Baltic States to PACE condemn election violations, violence in Belarus, warn Russia against interference

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

The number of patients with COVID-19 per day not increase only in Kherson region – NSDC

Zelensky believes that Ukraine's budget to withstand increase in minimum salary

There is no sense to talk about replacing Minsk for TCG negotiations now – Zelensky

Klitschko: 7 people died due to COVID-19 per day in Kyiv, 179 new patients

Ukraine sets anti-record of 2,328 COVID-19 cases over day again, 657 recovered, 37 new victims of virus – NSDC

LATEST

SBI ends investigation of abduction, torture of Verbytsky, Lutsenko Euromaidan activists

Russian-occupation forces fired once using anti-tank grenade launcher near Maryinka – Defense Ministry

The number of patients with COVID-19 per day not increase only in Kherson region – NSDC

Zelensky believes that Ukraine's budget to withstand increase in minimum salary

Klitschko: 7 people died due to COVID-19 per day in Kyiv, 179 new patients

Ukraine sets anti-record of 2,328 COVID-19 cases over day again, 657 recovered, 37 new victims of virus – NSDC

Regional health departments have to set up hot lines in two days – Stepanov

Russia-occupation fighters do not violate ceasefire in Donbas on Friday

German Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine on Independence Day

Roshen has no relation to production of corn starch molasses – corporation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD