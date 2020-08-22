West openly meddling in Belarus' internal affairs - Lukashenko

Western countries are openly interfering in the internal affairs of Belarus, incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a rally in Grodno on Saturday.

"Today, there are people who're pushing us to the abyss of discord and hatred. [...] The situation on the Western border is not calm, they're brandishing weapons, threatening and openly interfering in the internal affairs of our sovereign state," Lukashenko said.

"Some of them are even rubbing their hands and remembering the Kresy Wschodniem where everything Belarusian was banned and rooted out mercilessly," Lukashenko said.

Belarus is currently going through a political crisis related to the presidential election results which the opposition refused to recognize. Protests and strikes are ongoing in the country.

Lukashenko said on August 21 that there is a threat of outside interference from the western border to "cut off" the Grodno region of Belarus. "Because they [western countries] have set the goal of cutting off this territory, Grodno, on a priority basis. Polish flags have recently been raised," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the Belarusian state-run news agency BelTA.

"The Fatherland is now in danger. We cannot joke. Bearing in mind that these aren't weak troops, NATO. Therefore, I have warned the Russian president about the situation in Belarus. We have a full mutual understanding; we have a relevant treaty in the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization] and the Union State," he said.