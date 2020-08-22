Facts

13:20 22.08.2020

Zelensky believes that Ukraine's budget to withstand increase in minimum salary

Zelensky believes that Ukraine's budget to withstand increase in minimum salary

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that raising the minimum salary to UAH 6,500 is quite realistic by the middle of 2021 and assures that the country's budget will withstand it.

"It will definitely withstand. I think this is very important. These are not just promises. The minimum salary, all salaries in our country are tied to it, is UAH 5,000, which is the first increase. We know for sure that we can increase it to UAH 6,500," Zelensky said in an interview with the Ukraine 24 television channel on Saturday afternoon, answering questions about how the salary increase will take place and whether it will withstand the budget.

At the same time, the head of state said that it is very dangerous to make an increase in a short time.

"Firstly, there is no such money in the budget, but it is also dangerous from the point of view of some inflationary processes. However, we are confident, including the government, the National Bank. This is a common position. We are going to introduce UAH 6,000 from the beginning of 2021, UAH 5,000 now – from September 1. Then in the middle of 2021 there will be UAH 6,500," the president said.

Zelensky also said that he does not consider the fears that the entire "business will be shady" as correct, since there are different businesses.

"There are businessmen who understand that they need to pay taxes. Where will this social benefits come from then? It does not fall from the trees. Therefore, this increase is a correct, lively attitude towards people," Zelensky said.

According to the president, this is a comprehensive solution, especially necessary at a time when there is the coronavirus crisis and people have no money.

