Zelensky stands for reform of villages

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declares the need to reform villages.

"I would like to set a task for the government to prepare us a principled, state approach to villages, to small towns. Reform of the village. I think that on the example of this Sadove [the village of Sadove in Kherson region, which Zelensky visited during his working trip on Thursday] ... and the name would be very symbolic – Sadove reform," Zelensky told reporters in Kherson region on Thursday.

According to the president, jobs should be created in every village, and residents should have access to schools, medical care, and online services. At the same time, he noted with regret that there is no need to talk about online services in the villages - the Internet is not always present there.

Zelensky told about his visit to the village school in Sadove, where 128 children study, and about the fears of the village residents that as a result of the educational reform this educational institution will not exist.

"I told them that this will never happen: we will not allow it," the head of state said.

He promised to raise this issue at a meeting with acting Minister of Education Serhiy Shkarlet.