Kharkiv IT-Cluster offers Belarusian IT specialists aid with relocation, finding housing

Kharkiv IT-Cluster public organization offered support to Belarusian IT-specialists who decide to move to Ukraine.

"Kharkiv IT community sincerely empathizes with Belarusian colleagues who are forced to be in unstable conditions and psychological pressure. Kharkiv IT-Cluster understands that in such conditions it is difficult not only for IT-business to maintain stability, but also to live and work," the organization said in a statement released on Thursday.

Kharkiv IT-Cluster is ready to provide assistance to Belarusian IT-specialists and IT-companies within the IT4Life project, namely: legal and organizational aid in relocation to Kharkiv; assistance in finding housing and office; information support in job search for IT specialists.

As reported earlier, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that the government provided the possibility of immigration to Ukraine for 5,000 Belarusian IT specialists.