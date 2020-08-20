Facts

12:35 20.08.2020

Kharkiv IT-Cluster offers Belarusian IT specialists aid with relocation, finding housing

1 min read
Kharkiv IT-Cluster offers Belarusian IT specialists aid with relocation, finding housing

Kharkiv IT-Cluster public organization offered support to Belarusian IT-specialists who decide to move to Ukraine.

"Kharkiv IT community sincerely empathizes with Belarusian colleagues who are forced to be in unstable conditions and psychological pressure. Kharkiv IT-Cluster understands that in such conditions it is difficult not only for IT-business to maintain stability, but also to live and work," the organization said in a statement released on Thursday.

Kharkiv IT-Cluster is ready to provide assistance to Belarusian IT-specialists and IT-companies within the IT4Life project, namely: legal and organizational aid in relocation to Kharkiv; assistance in finding housing and office; information support in job search for IT specialists.

As reported earlier, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that the government provided the possibility of immigration to Ukraine for 5,000 Belarusian IT specialists.

Tags: #it #kharkiv #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:52 20.08.2020
Ukraine sets new anti-record of 2,134 new COVID-19 cases over day, 704 recovered, 40 died

Ukraine sets new anti-record of 2,134 new COVID-19 cases over day, 704 recovered, 40 died

19:04 19.08.2020
Misinformation, speculation in Wagner members' case intended to harm Ukraine's special services – Burba

Misinformation, speculation in Wagner members' case intended to harm Ukraine's special services – Burba

18:03 19.08.2020
NBU at fourth auction of interest rate swap satisfies bids from six banks for UAH 5 bln at 6.5%

NBU at fourth auction of interest rate swap satisfies bids from six banks for UAH 5 bln at 6.5%

17:04 19.08.2020
At TCG meeting, Kravchuk promises to ask Rada to reconsider decree, which, according to ORDLO, violates Minsk agreements – Harmash

At TCG meeting, Kravchuk promises to ask Rada to reconsider decree, which, according to ORDLO, violates Minsk agreements – Harmash

09:25 19.08.2020
Ukraine sees new anti-record over past day: 1,967 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 812 recoveries, 28 deaths

Ukraine sees new anti-record over past day: 1,967 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 812 recoveries, 28 deaths

18:50 18.08.2020
Flight with humanitarian aid from Ukraine to fly to Beirut on Wed morning - ambassador to Lebanon

Flight with humanitarian aid from Ukraine to fly to Beirut on Wed morning - ambassador to Lebanon

14:50 18.08.2020
Ukrainian, Israeli govts call on pilgrims to refrain from visiting Uman during Rosh Hashanah

Ukrainian, Israeli govts call on pilgrims to refrain from visiting Uman during Rosh Hashanah

09:15 18.08.2020
Ukraine records 1,616 new COVID-19 cases over day, 761 recovered, 27 died

Ukraine records 1,616 new COVID-19 cases over day, 761 recovered, 27 died

18:39 17.08.2020
Ankura will consult Infrastructure Ministry on preparing PPP projects, concessions

Ankura will consult Infrastructure Ministry on preparing PPP projects, concessions

18:13 17.08.2020
Ukraine ready to expand agricultural exports to Israel - Stefanishyna

Ukraine ready to expand agricultural exports to Israel - Stefanishyna

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBU investigates embezzlement of UAH 12 mln of state funds by Ukrzaliznytsia

Russia, leaking to media document on repealing Rada's decree on elections, makes it impossible to raise issue in parliament – Harmash

Number of COVID-19 case increases in Kyiv: 227 patients per day – Klitschko

Kravchuk informs TCG on appeal to Rada about issue on compliance of decree on 2020 local elections with law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO

TCG humanitarian working group makes progress on mutual release of detainees - President`s office

LATEST

SBU investigates embezzlement of UAH 12 mln of state funds by Ukrzaliznytsia

Russia, leaking to media document on repealing Rada's decree on elections, makes it impossible to raise issue in parliament – Harmash

Number of COVID-19 case increases in Kyiv: 227 patients per day – Klitschko

Kravchuk informs TCG on appeal to Rada about issue on compliance of decree on 2020 local elections with law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO

TCG humanitarian working group makes progress on mutual release of detainees - President`s office

NSDC reveals signs of Russian special services' large cyberattack on Ukraine's govt agencies before Independence Day

Trump retweets purported audio of Biden call with Poroshenko

Damage from protests in Belarus already stands at $500 mln – presidential aide

Razumkov signs order to convene extraordinary Rada session on Aug 25

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response on Thurs to set different levels of epidemic danger, quarantine zones to be revised in 13 regions – Liashko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD