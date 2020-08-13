ICRC, UNHCR send over 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine's occupied territories – border guard service

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) sent eight trucks with humanitarian aid for the residents of the temporarily occupied district of Donbas on Thursday, according to the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"Four trucks from the UNHCR were registered at the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint and admitted to the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine," it said.

The agency sent 21.5 tonnes of pumping and electric equipment, pipes and cables to residents of Luhansk region.

In addition, four trucks with the humanitarian cargo from the ICRC crossed the Novotroyitske checkpoint on their way from Kyiv to Donetsk.

"This time the cargo contained more than 80 tonnes of food packages," the state service said.