Facts

16:59 13.08.2020

ICRC, UNHCR send over 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine's occupied territories – border guard service

1 min read
ICRC, UNHCR send over 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine's occupied territories – border guard service

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) sent eight trucks with humanitarian aid for the residents of the temporarily occupied district of Donbas on Thursday, according to the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"Four trucks from the UNHCR were registered at the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint and admitted to the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine," it said.

The agency sent 21.5 tonnes of pumping and electric equipment, pipes and cables to residents of Luhansk region.

In addition, four trucks with the humanitarian cargo from the ICRC crossed the Novotroyitske checkpoint on their way from Kyiv to Donetsk.

"This time the cargo contained more than 80 tonnes of food packages," the state service said.

Tags: #donbas #unhcr #icrc
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:38 13.08.2020
Ceasefire in Donbas respected on Thursday – JFO report

Ceasefire in Donbas respected on Thursday – JFO report

14:02 13.08.2020
One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one injured in Donetsk region

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one injured in Donetsk region

18:19 11.08.2020
Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once since midnight – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once since midnight – JFO HQ

09:19 10.08.2020
Rebuilding Donbas would cost around $10 bln - Zelensky's advisor

Rebuilding Donbas would cost around $10 bln - Zelensky's advisor

13:52 08.08.2020
Three fire provocations by Russia-occupation fighters recoded since start of this day in Donbas

Three fire provocations by Russia-occupation fighters recoded since start of this day in Donbas

16:17 07.08.2020
PGO initiates proceedings against over 100 foreigners for participation in war in Donbas

PGO initiates proceedings against over 100 foreigners for participation in war in Donbas

14:27 07.08.2020
Zelensky: ceasefire observed, military morale high

Zelensky: ceasefire observed, military morale high

18:42 06.08.2020
JFO HQ reports no enemy attacks in Donbas since midnight, no casualties over 11 days

JFO HQ reports no enemy attacks in Donbas since midnight, no casualties over 11 days

12:54 06.08.2020
If it depended only on Ukraine, there would be principled ceasefire regime, it would be possible to move to next stages of ending war – Zelensky

If it depended only on Ukraine, there would be principled ceasefire regime, it would be possible to move to next stages of ending war – Zelensky

09:19 04.08.2020
Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times over past day, one provocation from enemy's side recorded from beginning of current day – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times over past day, one provocation from enemy's side recorded from beginning of current day – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ceasefire in Donbas respected on Thursday – JFO report

Denisova reports on four Ukrainian citizens detained in Belarus and calls for their release

Another Ukrainian detained in Belarus

Zelensky leads presidential rating, Poroshenko ahead of Boiko – poll

Over 64% believe Ukrainian language should be only national in country – poll

LATEST

Rally of solidarity with Belarusian protesters held near Belarusian Embassy in Kyiv

Budget for services of mobile brigades for COVID-19 testing is more than enough – National Health Service

Denisova reports on four Ukrainian citizens detained in Belarus and calls for their release

Another Ukrainian detained in Belarus

Zelensky leads presidential rating, Poroshenko ahead of Boiko – poll

Over 64% believe Ukrainian language should be only national in country – poll

Over 47% support Ukraine's accession to NATO, over 57% support EU – poll

Ukraine can offer Sweden to become platform for negotiations on Donbas – Kravchuk

Zelensky recommends Ukrainians not visit Belarus until situation there stabilizes

MFA sends two notes to Belarusian Foreign Ministry about Ukrainians detained there – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD