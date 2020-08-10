Facts

10:03 10.08.2020

Ukraine can resume water supplies to Crimea in case of humanitarian disaster, but only for population - PM Shmyhal

Ukraine could resume water supplies to Crimea in the event of a humanitarian disaster, but for the local population only, not industry, which would not be possible for a number of reasons, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in an interview with Radio Liberty publicized on Saturday.

Asked on what conditions Ukraine could resume water supplies to the peninsula, Shmyhal said: "In case of a need to provide people with water, if there is a humanitarian catastrophe. Ukraine, of course, will provide Ukrainians with water and everything necessary - medications, food, and so on - wherever [they are], be it Crimea or some other place."

The same will not be possible for Crimea's industrial needs, he said.

"From the standpoint of industrial supply, today there are a number of (. . .) physical constraints, from the Crimean canal being shut, and there have been several investigations, including by journalists, that supplying water to Crimea would not be possible today because of the existing infrastructure, which needs investment and repair, to the fact that we are not going to supply water to our occupiers, occupier troops, for military bases. That is not possible," Shmyhal said.

Завантаження...
