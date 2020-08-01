Rapper Cartwright's wife denies killing husband – lawyer

The wife of the rapper Andy Cartwright (Alexander Yushko) accused of killing him has denied guilt, lawyer Irina Skurtu told Interfax on Saturday.

"She does not admit her guilt. We think the charge is not substantiated at all, because it is not clear yet what caused the death and whether there was any foul play," Marina Kokhal said.

The results of a postmortem on Cartwright's remains will be ready in a month or two, she said.

On the day the police were alerted the accused was taken for a drug test, she said. "We have not seen its results. Marina insists she was not taking any [substance]," Skurtu said.

There were no visible signs of violence on Kokhal's body which would suggest that the couple had a fight, she added.

A court will soon hold a bail hearing to select a restraining measure for Kokhal. Investigators will request arrest. The defense team has yet to decide on its petition. "There are two lawyers in the case. We want first to familiarize ourselves with the material before making a decision, collegially," Skurtu said.

A dismembered body of the 30-year-old Ukrainian rapper was found in an apartment in the center of St. Petersburg last Thursday. Police have launched a criminal inquiry. Kokhal alleged that the singer died presumably from a drug overdose on July 25 and that she dismembered his body and was trying to hide it so he could be declared a missing person.

Investigators suspect that the couple had a row during which Kokhal killed Yushko and then chopped up his body to conceal the crime.

Andy Cartwright was a rapper from Ukraine known for his membership of the Russian Versus Battle. Recently he had lived in St. Petersburg. He released his first album in 2012.