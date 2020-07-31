WHO may provide Ukraine with COVID-19 vaccine for 20% population – Liashko

Ukraine participates in the World Health Organization's (WHO) program of global access to coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, within the framework of which the country will receive the number of doses sufficient for 20% of its population, Ukraine's chief sanitary doctor Viktor Liashko has said.

"Thanks to this cooperation, Ukraine will obtain vaccines for 20% of its population (in tranches) at an affordable price or for free, which will allow decreasing a load on the budget for the immunization of other high-risk groups," Liashko said on his Facebook page on Friday.

He also said that 139 vaccines are already undergoing pre-clinical studies, 25 have been passed for clinical testing, and six of them are as close to practical as use as possible.

At the same time, Liashko said that it is hard to make any forecasts regarding the type of vaccine and the ways of its application.