Facts

15:58 29.07.2020

Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases per day raise concern – meeting with Zelensky

1 min read
Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases per day raise concern – meeting with Zelensky

The number of cases with coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has exceeded 1,000 in Ukraine over the past day, and this is cause for concern, officials said at a traditional conference call chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov reported on the division of the territory into new 'green' and 'red' zones according to European standards, where the epidemiological situation will be considered separately in each region, city and district," the presidential press service said on Wednesday.

As reported, in Ukraine, the number of new COVID-19 cases per day is growing again: as of Wednesday morning, some 1,022 new cases were recorded, some 21 patients from the number of previously sick people died, some 650 recovered.

Tags: #zelensky #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:50 29.07.2020
Zelensky instructs to prepare for local elections on Oct 25 amid COVID-19 restrictions

Zelensky instructs to prepare for local elections on Oct 25 amid COVID-19 restrictions

12:13 29.07.2020
Reznikov or Leonid Kravchuk may become new head of Ukrainian delegation to TCG along with other candidates - Zelensky

Reznikov or Leonid Kravchuk may become new head of Ukrainian delegation to TCG along with other candidates - Zelensky

10:15 29.07.2020
Ukraine records 1,022 new cases of COVID-19 infection in past 24 hours, 650 recoveries, 21 deaths

Ukraine records 1,022 new cases of COVID-19 infection in past 24 hours, 650 recoveries, 21 deaths

12:59 28.07.2020
Zelensky introduces temporary visa-free regime for citizens of China who enter Ukraine for tourism – decree

Zelensky introduces temporary visa-free regime for citizens of China who enter Ukraine for tourism – decree

09:33 28.07.2020
Ukraine records 919 new COVID-19 cases, 622 people recovered, 13 new victims of virus per day

Ukraine records 919 new COVID-19 cases, 622 people recovered, 13 new victims of virus per day

18:35 27.07.2020
Zelensky creates civil-military administration in Lysychansk – decree

Zelensky creates civil-military administration in Lysychansk – decree

17:46 27.07.2020
Doctor of Ukrainian national football team dies of coronavirus - UFA

Doctor of Ukrainian national football team dies of coronavirus - UFA

10:37 27.07.2020
Zelensky in phone talk with Putin says about the need to free Ukrainian citizens in ORDLO, Crimea, Russia, raises issue of release of Crimean Tatar Suleymanov

Zelensky in phone talk with Putin says about the need to free Ukrainian citizens in ORDLO, Crimea, Russia, raises issue of release of Crimean Tatar Suleymanov

10:28 27.07.2020
Zelensky, Putin note importance of successful implementation of Paris agreements for next Normandy format summit in Berlin

Zelensky, Putin note importance of successful implementation of Paris agreements for next Normandy format summit in Berlin

10:27 27.07.2020
Zelensky, Putin discuss law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO, decentralization law amending Ukraine's Constitution

Zelensky, Putin discuss law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO, decentralization law amending Ukraine's Constitution

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Hungary supports imposing sanctions against Russia, their strengthening, but sometimes it is necessary to discuss whether this helps Ukraine – ambassador

Kravchuk on participation in Ukrainian delegation to TCG: when I am officially offered, I will make decision

Zelensky instructs to prepare for local elections on Oct 25 amid COVID-19 restrictions

Reznikov or Leonid Kravchuk may become new head of Ukrainian delegation to TCG along with other candidates - Zelensky

Two suspects of involvement in explosions in Kyiv detained – capital's prosecutor

LATEST

Hungary supports imposing sanctions against Russia, their strengthening, but sometimes it is necessary to discuss whether this helps Ukraine – ambassador

Kravchuk on participation in Ukrainian delegation to TCG: when I am officially offered, I will make decision

Two suspects of involvement in explosions in Kyiv detained – capital's prosecutor

Finance Ministry raises UAH 7.07 bln, $130.5 mln at govt bond auctions

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire once over current day – Defense ministry

Khomchak calls not to succumb to provocations, hybrid manifestations of panic

Russia does not want to guarantee ceasefire in Donbas, knows that is responsible for it – Reznikov

Sea Breeze 2020 exercises showed high level of compatibility, readiness to fulfill common tasks of their participants

Two of three Ukrainians think country moving in wrong direction, 60% note worsening economic situation - Rating survey

Moscow cannot serve as guarantor of ceasefire in Donbas – Kremlin

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD