Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases per day raise concern – meeting with Zelensky

The number of cases with coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has exceeded 1,000 in Ukraine over the past day, and this is cause for concern, officials said at a traditional conference call chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov reported on the division of the territory into new 'green' and 'red' zones according to European standards, where the epidemiological situation will be considered separately in each region, city and district," the presidential press service said on Wednesday.

As reported, in Ukraine, the number of new COVID-19 cases per day is growing again: as of Wednesday morning, some 1,022 new cases were recorded, some 21 patients from the number of previously sick people died, some 650 recovered.