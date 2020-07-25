Thousands attend rally organized by United Headquarters in Vitebsk, Belarus

Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and her allies, Maria Kolesnikova of the Viktor Babariko team and Veronika Tsepkalo, wife of the would-have-been presidential candidate Valery Tsepkalo, have gathered several thousand people in a campaign rally in Vitebsk.

According to various estimates published in the media, from 3,000 to 8,000 people attended the rally.

In her speech, Tikhanovskaya confirmed the key point in her program, the promise to release political and 'economic' prisoners in the event of her victory and hold within six months a repeat election with the participation of candidates such as ex-Belgazprombank head Viktor Babariko, blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky (both are currently incarcerated) and Valery Tsepkalo (he left Belarus on July 23).

The United Headquarters on Friday also held campaign rallies in another two towns in the Vitebsk region: Novopolotsk and Glubokoye.

Belarus will hold a presidential election on August 9. The country's Central Elections Commission earlier cleared five candidates for running in the election. The registered Belarusian presidential candidates include the incumbent president, Alexander Lukashenko, the 37-year-old Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, wife of blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky, former MP Anna Kanopatskaya, cochairman of the Tell the Truth movement Andrei Dmitriyev, and Belarusian Social-Democratic Hramada party leader Sergei Cherechen.