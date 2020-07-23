TCG's humanitarian working group confirms readiness for simultaneous opening of two extra entry-exit checkpoints by Nov 10, 2020 – Grau

Participants of the working group on humanitarian issues of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) reconfirmed their readiness for the simultaneous opening of two additional entry-exit crossing points in Zolote and Shchastia of the Luhansk region, no later than 10 November 2020, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Heidi Grau has said.

"While welcoming this, I urge the sides not to delay the commencement of the preparatory and construction works, so that they can be completed before the cold season," Grau said in a statement released on Thursday following a videoconference meeting of the TCG and its working groups.

She also said that the Working Group on Humanitarian Issues agreed to further exchange information regarding conflict-related detainees.

"I call upon the sides, in fulfillment of their obligations, to demonstrate goodwill and reach an early agreement for a new stage of mutual release and exchange of detainees, which has long been awaited by the detainees themselves, as well as by their families, their relatives and friends," Grau said.