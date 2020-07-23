Agreements on new measures to observe ceasefire from July 27 in Donbas reached in Minsk - president's office

During a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for the settlement of the conflict in Donbas in the format of a video conference, the parties agreed to observe a full and comprehensive ceasefire regime from 00:01 on July 27, 2020 on the contact line in Donbas.

"A breakthrough in the work of the TCG in this direction is the result of effective work of the Ukrainian delegation with the assistance of our international partners in Berlin and Paris, as well as work of the political advisers and heads of Foreign Ministries of the Normandy countries," the Office of the President of Ukraine said.

During the Wednesday meeting, the parties with the mediation of the OSCE agreed to "take measures for intensification of the ceasefire regime until full settlement of the international armed conflict in the territory of Ukraine's Donbas."

"Respective measures were approved at the meeting of the TCG by Ukraine and Russia, and supported by the OSCE," the president's office said.

It also noted that the full and comprehensive ceasefire regime, if it is observed by the other side, is the main condition of the Minsk agreements which opens the way for the implementation of the other clauses of these agreements.

"Ukraine has reaffirmed its full readiness for observation of the agreements that were reached during the December summit in Paris at the level of the leaders of the Normandy countries and its commitment to the implementation of the Minsk agreements. The OSCE SMM will help to promote and support implementation of these measures," the president's office said.