Cabinet to extend adaptive quarantine until August 31 – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says the government plans to extend the adaptive quarantine until August 31.

"Today we plan to continue the adaptive quarantine until August 31," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

"This is the new resolution. Its implementation is proposed in the period within August 1-31, 2020. It will regulate the establishment of quarantine in the country. What is the difference? Depending on the epidemic situation in the region or individual administrative territorial units – districts, 'green,' 'yellow,' 'orange' or 'red' level of epidemic danger of the spread of [coronavirus] COVID-19," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during the government meeting.

According to the minister, the criteria for the division of regions into four zones remain the same.

"The level of spread will be determined by automated software based on certain algorithms and collected data and approved by the State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response. The basic level of monitoring is monitoring at the level of the area of indicators that are currently used, namely, bed occupancy is not more than 50%, the average number of tests is not less than 24 per 100,000 of populations, the rate of detection of cases of infection is not more than 11% and the indicator of the dynamics of growth of cases of infection is not more than 10%," he said.

"When there is no excess in the region and all its districts are in the 'green' zone, where such restrictions apply: in public buildings, a mask or respirator, holding mass events of no more than one person per five square meters, holding events in cinemas or theaters with 50% fullness, passenger transportation – only within the seating area. Regions that are constantly in the 'green' zone do not need intervention or strengthening of anti-epidemic measures at the national level. If the indicators change for five days, then the region or a district turns into 'yellow,' 'orange' or 'red' zone," the minister said.