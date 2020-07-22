Facts

15:46 22.07.2020

Cabinet to extend adaptive quarantine until August 31 – Shmyhal

2 min read
Cabinet to extend adaptive quarantine until August 31 – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says the government plans to extend the adaptive quarantine until August 31.

"Today we plan to continue the adaptive quarantine until August 31," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

"This is the new resolution. Its implementation is proposed in the period within August 1-31, 2020. It will regulate the establishment of quarantine in the country. What is the difference? Depending on the epidemic situation in the region or individual administrative territorial units – districts, 'green,' 'yellow,' 'orange' or 'red' level of epidemic danger of the spread of [coronavirus] COVID-19," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during the government meeting.

According to the minister, the criteria for the division of regions into four zones remain the same.

"The level of spread will be determined by automated software based on certain algorithms and collected data and approved by the State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response. The basic level of monitoring is monitoring at the level of the area of indicators that are currently used, namely, bed occupancy is not more than 50%, the average number of tests is not less than 24 per 100,000 of populations, the rate of detection of cases of infection is not more than 11% and the indicator of the dynamics of growth of cases of infection is not more than 10%," he said.

"When there is no excess in the region and all its districts are in the 'green' zone, where such restrictions apply: in public buildings, a mask or respirator, holding mass events of no more than one person per five square meters, holding events in cinemas or theaters with 50% fullness, passenger transportation – only within the seating area. Regions that are constantly in the 'green' zone do not need intervention or strengthening of anti-epidemic measures at the national level. If the indicators change for five days, then the region or a district turns into 'yellow,' 'orange' or 'red' zone," the minister said.

Tags: #coronavirus #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:45 22.07.2020
Ukraine records 829 people with COVID-19 over past day, 973 recoveries, 16 deaths

Ukraine records 829 people with COVID-19 over past day, 973 recoveries, 16 deaths

09:39 20.07.2020
Ukraine records new 651 COVID-19 cases over past day, 560 recoveries, 13 new victims of virus

Ukraine records new 651 COVID-19 cases over past day, 560 recoveries, 13 new victims of virus

09:23 17.07.2020
Ukraine faces 809 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 838 recoveries, 11 deaths

Ukraine faces 809 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 838 recoveries, 11 deaths

15:49 16.07.2020
Zelensky urges not to extend quarantine restrictions for more than a month: Everyone is tired of it

Zelensky urges not to extend quarantine restrictions for more than a month: Everyone is tired of it

09:36 16.07.2020
Ukraine records 848 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 800 recoveries, 18 new victims of virus

Ukraine records 848 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 800 recoveries, 18 new victims of virus

09:45 14.07.2020
Ukraine has more people recovered from COVID-19 than infected, some 26,205 are still sick

Ukraine has more people recovered from COVID-19 than infected, some 26,205 are still sick

14:43 13.07.2020
Coronavirus spread stabilizing in Ukraine – Zelensky meeting

Coronavirus spread stabilizing in Ukraine – Zelensky meeting

10:05 13.07.2020
Kyiv, Lviv airports to be equipped with labs for PCR testing of passengers arriving – Infrastructure minister

Kyiv, Lviv airports to be equipped with labs for PCR testing of passengers arriving – Infrastructure minister

09:30 13.07.2020
Ukraine sees 612 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 385 recoveries, 15 deaths

Ukraine sees 612 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 385 recoveries, 15 deaths

14:42 10.07.2020
Klitschko closes four entertainment establishments in Kyiv for violating quarantine rules

Klitschko closes four entertainment establishments in Kyiv for violating quarantine rules

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet sets up Ministry for Strategic Industries

Ukraine records 829 people with COVID-19 over past day, 973 recoveries, 16 deaths

Lutsk hostage taker surrenders to police after 12 hours of holding people as hostages on bus – SBU

SBU, SFS raiding Ukrzaliznytsia's facilities – Ukrzaliznytsia

Lutsk gunman not giving water, food to hostages – Gerashchenko

LATEST

Russian-led forces violate silence regime six times in Donbas on Wed

Cabinet sets up Ministry for Strategic Industries

Ukraine opens 'visa-free' regime for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Saudi Arabia from Aug 1 – decree

Lutsk hostage taker had combat weapons - Avakov

Lutsk hostage taker surrenders to police after 12 hours of holding people as hostages on bus – SBU

SBU, SFS raiding Ukrzaliznytsia's facilities – Ukrzaliznytsia

Lutsk gunman not giving water, food to hostages – Gerashchenko

Lutsk hostage taker fires several times at drone, throws an object from bus, no victims reported

Explosive experts dispose of one hand grenade thrown from bus by hostage taker in Lutsk – police

Switzerland doesn't recognize Crimea's annexation – Sommaruga

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD