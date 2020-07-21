Facts

10:58 21.07.2020

Iranian delegation ready to visit Kyiv this week to discuss compensation

3 min read
Iranian delegation ready to visit Kyiv this week to discuss compensation

An Iranian delegation may arrive in Ukraine this week to negotiate compensation for relatives of those killed in the shooting down of a Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plane near Tehran in January, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Yesterday we received information that the Iranian delegation is ready to arrive in Ukraine this week to negotiate with us on compensation. We have long insisted on such a visit. We are ready for these negotiations and hope that today Iran is already officially will confirm the visit of their representatives, and such negotiations will take place in Kyiv this week," he said at an online briefing on Tuesday.

The minister stressed that for Ukraine and the countries whose citizens were also killed on this flight, justice regarding the victims of the tragedy and their relatives and friends is a fundamental goal.

"All we want is justice in all its aspects," he added.

Kuleba also noted that Ukraine does not accept arguments about human error, as a result of which the UIA plane was shot down, but wants to raise the question of the functioning of the Iranian airspace control system in general.

"Iran must explain in all details what happened. In the modern world, just one person cannot simply take and shoot down a plane, even if this person is extremely cunning, talented and full of evil intentions. We must raise the question more broadly: not about human error, but in general about the functioning of the Iranian airspace control system," he said.

According to him, Ukraine wants to hear an answer to the question: was this system functioning at the time of the downing of the plane, whether it functioned correctly, whether there were any interference in its activities, and the real reason for downing of a peaceful Ukrainian plane over Iran.

"It was this plane, not other aircraft in the Iranian space," he stressed.

The minister also added that Iran is expected to conduct a high-quality criminal investigation and bring all those responsible to justice. According to him, Ukraine is still determined to cooperate with the Iranian side on the basis of the principle of reciprocity.

Kuleba also recalled Ukraine's demands on Iran.

"First, Iran must admit its international legal responsibility for shooting down the Ukrainian plane. Second, Iran must apologize and provide assurance that such events will never happen again. Third, Iran must conduct a technical investigation in accordance with the requirements of the Chicago Convention. Fourth, Iran must conduct an impartial and independent criminal investigation and bring all the guilty to justice. I emphasize, all the guilty. Fifth, Iran must pay proper compensation," Kuleba said.

Tags: #compensation #iran #uia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:15 18.07.2020
Iran sends black box of Ukrainian passenger jet shot down in Jan by its forces for reading

Iran sends black box of Ukrainian passenger jet shot down in Jan by its forces for reading

17:48 08.07.2020
Iran does not accept Ukraine's invitation for talks on compensation for UIA downed plane – FM

Iran does not accept Ukraine's invitation for talks on compensation for UIA downed plane – FM

09:13 07.07.2020
Foreign Ministry believes Ukraine to appeal to UN court due to downing UIA aircraft by Iran

Foreign Ministry believes Ukraine to appeal to UN court due to downing UIA aircraft by Iran

18:49 09.06.2020
Six people arrested in Iran in case of downed UIA plane

Six people arrested in Iran in case of downed UIA plane

09:23 09.06.2020
Still no response from Iran to Ukraine's note on settlement of all issues in UIA flight crash case – Yenin

Still no response from Iran to Ukraine's note on settlement of all issues in UIA flight crash case – Yenin

12:18 03.06.2020
Reports allegedly Iran doesn't want to hand over black boxes from UIA's plane to Ukraine not correlate to official stance of Iran

Reports allegedly Iran doesn't want to hand over black boxes from UIA's plane to Ukraine not correlate to official stance of Iran

15:00 28.05.2020
UIA will dismiss 900 employees due to closure of air traffic because of COVID-19 pandemic, to reduce long-haul fleet

UIA will dismiss 900 employees due to closure of air traffic because of COVID-19 pandemic, to reduce long-haul fleet

17:11 16.05.2020
Ukrainian authorities to take steps to punish those responsible in UIA plane crash in Iran – MFA

Ukrainian authorities to take steps to punish those responsible in UIA plane crash in Iran – MFA

15:56 29.04.2020
UIA cancels Kyiv-London flight with Ukrainian migrant workers due to ban by State Aviation Service

UIA cancels Kyiv-London flight with Ukrainian migrant workers due to ban by State Aviation Service

13:02 27.04.2020
Ukraine insists on return of 'black boxes' of UIA plane shot down in Iran – Kuleba

Ukraine insists on return of 'black boxes' of UIA plane shot down in Iran – Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Hostage taker in Lutsk declares presence of another explosive device elsewhere - PGO

Russian-led forces hand over to Ukraine another unidentified body - JFO HQ

Zelensky: We are doing the utmost to settle situation with hostages in Lutsk without casualties

Man with bomb hijacks passenger bus in Lutsk, hostage alert announced in region – police

JFO HQ reports one KIA, one WIA amid 17 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

LATEST

Lutsk hostage taker has two criminal records – Interior ministry

Hostage taker in Lutsk declares presence of another explosive device elsewhere - PGO

Russian-led forces hand over to Ukraine another unidentified body - JFO HQ

Zelensky: We are doing the utmost to settle situation with hostages in Lutsk without casualties

Man with bomb hijacks passenger bus in Lutsk, hostage alert announced in region – police

JFO HQ reports one KIA, one WIA amid 17 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Zelensky appoints Prystaiko as Ukraine's ambassador to UK – decree

Ukraine registers 673 new COVID-19 cases, 760 recoveries, 20 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

Kadyrov's statement requires no obligatory official response – Ukrainian president's office

Deceased, who was returned by Russian-led forces on July 17, is a military medic from Estonia – DNA test

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD