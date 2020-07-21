Iranian delegation ready to visit Kyiv this week to discuss compensation

An Iranian delegation may arrive in Ukraine this week to negotiate compensation for relatives of those killed in the shooting down of a Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plane near Tehran in January, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Yesterday we received information that the Iranian delegation is ready to arrive in Ukraine this week to negotiate with us on compensation. We have long insisted on such a visit. We are ready for these negotiations and hope that today Iran is already officially will confirm the visit of their representatives, and such negotiations will take place in Kyiv this week," he said at an online briefing on Tuesday.

The minister stressed that for Ukraine and the countries whose citizens were also killed on this flight, justice regarding the victims of the tragedy and their relatives and friends is a fundamental goal.

"All we want is justice in all its aspects," he added.

Kuleba also noted that Ukraine does not accept arguments about human error, as a result of which the UIA plane was shot down, but wants to raise the question of the functioning of the Iranian airspace control system in general.

"Iran must explain in all details what happened. In the modern world, just one person cannot simply take and shoot down a plane, even if this person is extremely cunning, talented and full of evil intentions. We must raise the question more broadly: not about human error, but in general about the functioning of the Iranian airspace control system," he said.

According to him, Ukraine wants to hear an answer to the question: was this system functioning at the time of the downing of the plane, whether it functioned correctly, whether there were any interference in its activities, and the real reason for downing of a peaceful Ukrainian plane over Iran.

"It was this plane, not other aircraft in the Iranian space," he stressed.

The minister also added that Iran is expected to conduct a high-quality criminal investigation and bring all those responsible to justice. According to him, Ukraine is still determined to cooperate with the Iranian side on the basis of the principle of reciprocity.

Kuleba also recalled Ukraine's demands on Iran.

"First, Iran must admit its international legal responsibility for shooting down the Ukrainian plane. Second, Iran must apologize and provide assurance that such events will never happen again. Third, Iran must conduct a technical investigation in accordance with the requirements of the Chicago Convention. Fourth, Iran must conduct an impartial and independent criminal investigation and bring all the guilty to justice. I emphasize, all the guilty. Fifth, Iran must pay proper compensation," Kuleba said.