15:30 20.07.2020

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan, UK demand that Iran conduct full, transparent, independent flight safety investigation into UIA plane crash

Iran should conduct a full, transparent and independent technical investigation into the crash in January near Tehran of the Boeing 737 plane of Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, which would meet international standards, a statement from International Coordination and Response Group for the victims of Flight PS752 on Iran delivering flight recorders says.

"While we welcome the delivery of Flight PS752's recorders to France's Civil Aviation Safety Investigation and Analysis Bureau, this is long overdue, and is only a step towards completing the safety investigation. We reiterate our demand for Iran to conduct a full, transparent, and independent flight safety investigation in accordance with international standards," a statement of International Coordination and Response Group posted on the website of Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Monday reads.

It is also stressed that "the Coordination Group will continue working to ensure transparency, accountability and justice, including reparations, for the families of the victims of this terrible tragedy."

The International Coordination and Response Group for the victims of Flight PS752 on Iran delivering flight recorders includes Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan, Great Britain - the countries whose citizens were killed as a result of the shooting down of a Ukraine International Airlines plane in Iran in January.

As reported, Ukraine International Airlines' Boeing 737-800 passenger plane on flight PS752 from Tehran to Kyiv crashed near Tehran minutes after takeoff on January 8, killing all 167 passengers on board the plane.

The commander of Aerospace Force of the IRGC Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh admitted full responsibility for the tragic air disaster.

Tags: #afghanistan #canada #ukraine #plane_crash #ps752 #united_kingdom
