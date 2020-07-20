Facts

Ukrainian military killed while performing battle mission in Donbas near Shumy village

Russian mercenaries in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas violated the ceasefire regime and fired on the positions of the JFO units in the area of the settlement of Shumy, the JFO headquarters reports.

"The enemy used automatic easel grenade launchers, small arms and sniper weapons. Unfortunately, as a result of enemy shelling attack, during a combat mission, one soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a bullet wound incompatible with life," the JFO said on Facebook.

