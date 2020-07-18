Danilov, Urusky discuss reform of defense, space industries

The leadership of the military-industrial complex must introduce a systematic approach to the development of the industry, said Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleh Urusky.

"According to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, the leadership of the industry should introduce a systematic approach to its development, in particular, take measures to increase coordination of military-industrial policy subjects. He also stressed that the government should resolve the issue of the legal form of enterprises involved in the composition of the Ukroboronprom State Concern," the press service of the National Security and Defense Council informs.

Danilov also noted that defense industry enterprises should primarily focus on providing the army with modern high-tech weapons and equipment, and stressed the importance of scientific and technological development of the defense industry and the development of a roadmap for attracting foreign investment to it.

Special attention was also paid to the issue of the missile program for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the development of the space industry.

Danilov noted that the defense industry reform is carried out in accordance with the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of February 18, 2020 "On the main indicators of the state defense procurement order for 2020 and 2021, 2022," enacted by decree of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dated February 27, 2020 No. 59.