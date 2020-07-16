Facts

13:38 16.07.2020

Rada appoints Urusky as Ukraine's Deputy PM, Minister for Strategic Industries

1 min read
Rada appoints Urusky as Ukraine's Deputy PM, Minister for Strategic Industries

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has agreed to the appointment of Oleh Urusky to the post of Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister for Strategic Industries.

The decision was supported by 250 members of parliament at a plenary session on Thursday.

As reported, on July 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reinstated such a position as Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Policy. He said about that at a meeting with business representatives of Odesa region on the territory of Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant.

On July 10, the Verkhovna Rada registered a bill of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on the appointment of Urusky as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Strategic Industries (bill No. 3827), but on July 13 the document was withdrawn due to technical inaccuracies.

On July 14, Shmyhal re-submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a proposal for the appointment of Urusky as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Strategic Industries.

Tags: #urusky #verkhovna_rada #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:57 16.07.2020
Zelensky: We're protecting our sovereignty from Russian aggression during six years, Ukraine doing everything for just peace in its understanding

Zelensky: We're protecting our sovereignty from Russian aggression during six years, Ukraine doing everything for just peace in its understanding

15:49 16.07.2020
Zelensky urges not to extend quarantine restrictions for more than a month: Everyone is tired of it

Zelensky urges not to extend quarantine restrictions for more than a month: Everyone is tired of it

14:51 16.07.2020
Rada with 349 votes extends moratorium on collection on currency mortgage loans until 2022

Rada with 349 votes extends moratorium on collection on currency mortgage loans until 2022

12:16 16.07.2020
Rada supports appointment of Pischanska as AMC head

Rada supports appointment of Pischanska as AMC head

11:39 16.07.2020
Rada supports appointment of Shevchenko as NBU governor

Rada supports appointment of Shevchenko as NBU governor

10:03 16.07.2020
Rada's profile committee recommends Shevchenko for post of NBU governor

Rada's profile committee recommends Shevchenko for post of NBU governor

09:36 16.07.2020
Ukraine records 848 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 800 recoveries, 18 new victims of virus

Ukraine records 848 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 800 recoveries, 18 new victims of virus

15:49 15.07.2020
Govt decides to ban wagon imports from Russia into Ukraine

Govt decides to ban wagon imports from Russia into Ukraine

13:54 15.07.2020
Ukraine should focus on introducing internal complex reforms – Ukraine's rep to NATO

Ukraine should focus on introducing internal complex reforms – Ukraine's rep to NATO

18:07 14.07.2020
Demand for sovereign bonds in hryvnia down to UAH 10 mln

Demand for sovereign bonds in hryvnia down to UAH 10 mln

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: We're protecting our sovereignty from Russian aggression during six years, Ukraine doing everything for just peace in its understanding

Declaration on state sovereignty in 1990 was supported by MPs from different parts of Ukraine, with different views, but with common goal - Zelensky

Rada supports appointment of Pischanska as AMC head

Rada supports appointment of Shevchenko as NBU governor

Rada's profile committee recommends Shevchenko for post of NBU governor

LATEST

Declaration on state sovereignty in 1990 was supported by MPs from different parts of Ukraine, with different views, but with common goal - Zelensky

Cabinet increases indicator for determining countries of "red" zone from 40 to 55 active COVID-19 patients per 100,000 of population

Ukrainian side takes body of soldier killed in Donbas on July 13 – JFO HQ

Rada appoints next elections to local self-govt bodies for Oct 25

Ukraine should sign ECAA agreement as soon as possible – Stefanyshyna

Health Ministry admits revision of criteria for dividing countries into "red" and "green" zones

More people recover from COVID-19 in past 24 hours than get infected, 26,049 people continue to be ill – NSDC

Zelensky congratulates Croatia's EU Council presidency

Rada adopts bill on legalization of gambling business – 248 votes for

Ukraine has more people recovered from COVID-19 than infected, some 26,205 are still sick

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD