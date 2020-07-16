Rada appoints Urusky as Ukraine's Deputy PM, Minister for Strategic Industries

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has agreed to the appointment of Oleh Urusky to the post of Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister for Strategic Industries.

The decision was supported by 250 members of parliament at a plenary session on Thursday.

As reported, on July 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reinstated such a position as Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Policy. He said about that at a meeting with business representatives of Odesa region on the territory of Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant.

On July 10, the Verkhovna Rada registered a bill of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on the appointment of Urusky as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Strategic Industries (bill No. 3827), but on July 13 the document was withdrawn due to technical inaccuracies.

On July 14, Shmyhal re-submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a proposal for the appointment of Urusky as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Strategic Industries.