Facts

15:16 15.07.2020

Cabinet increases indicator for determining countries of "red" zone from 40 to 55 active COVID-19 patients per 100,000 of population

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has increased from 40 to 55 active patients with COVID-19 per 100,000 people the indicator for the distribution of countries into the "red" and "green" zones.

The government approved the relevant resolution with revision at a meeting on Wednesday.

"The draft act proposes to establish that states with a significant spread of COVID-19 are considered to be those states where the number of active cases of COVID-19 disease exceeds 55 people per 100,000 of population. Previously, this figure was 40. We set it when there were 37 active patients per 100,000 of population in Ukraine. At present, this figure is 62 in Ukraine," Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said during the meeting.

Tags: #government #covid_19
