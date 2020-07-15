Facts

15:09 15.07.2020

Ukrainian side takes body of soldier killed in Donbas on July 13 – JFO HQ

2 min read
Ukrainian side takes body of soldier killed in Donbas on July 13 – JFO HQ

 The body of the Ukrainian soldier who was killed on July 13 has been taken from the temporarily occupied territory in Donbas, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has reported.

"Today, on July 15, the body of a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was returned from the temporarily occupied territory, who was killed on July 13 near the village of Zaitseve," the JFO headquarters said on Facebook.

It is noted that preparations are underway for transporting the body of the defender to the burial site.

As reported, on July 13, Russian mercenaries fired at a group of Ukrainian soldiers who were evacuating the body of a soldier of Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of the village of Zaitseve. As a result of enemy fire, a military medic was killed, one soldier was injured, and another received a combat wound.

The prosecutor's office in Donetsk region launched a pretrial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of the war, coupled with premeditated murder, by representatives of armed groups of the Russian Federation not prescribed by law.

On July 14, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak and Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Roman Mashovets left for Donbas to study the circumstances of shelling of the Ukrainian military in the area of the settlement of Zaitseve (Donetsk region).

Tags: #killed #jfo
