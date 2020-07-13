Facts

15:39 13.07.2020

Court releases suspect Dahur in Sheremet murder case from house arrest

Court releases suspect Dahur in Sheremet murder case from house arrest

Kyiv's Appeal Court sustained the motion for the defense of nurse Yana Dahur, suspected of involvement in the murder of journalist Pavlo Sheremet, and removed her ankle monitoring bracelet, journalists of Channel 5 said.

"The court varied the preventive measure. The court lifted the territorial restrictions and today it will remove her ankle monitoring bracelet," the television channel said.

Earlier, a preventive measure in the form of nightly house arrest was applied to Duhar. The defense requested the court to vary the preventive measure.

Tags: #sheremet #court
