09:19 07.07.2020

Ukraine considering peacekeepers' deployment in Donbas – Deputy PM

Ukraine is considering peacekeepers' deployment in Donbas and is even studying the possible deployment of OSCE peacekeepers, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and first deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"Peacekeepers are one of the possibilities, which is also being studied by us. Actually, we have gone farther and started studying the hitherto unprecedented capacity of the OSCE mandate. It appears that they also have the right to deploy peacekeepers but have never done that before. Yet the formal and legal possibility exists," Reznikov said in the Svoboda Slova (Freedom of Speech) talk show aired by the television channel ICTV on Monday evening.

In Reznikov's words, peacekeepers seem to be the only option "the other side might be ready to accept." "However, all talks have their moment. Regretfully, this moment has not come yet," he said.

