U.S. to provide Ukraine with $100,000 for fight against flooding in western regions – embassy

"The United States stands with Ukraine at this difficult time of severe flooding in western Ukraine. Through USAID, the American people will provide $100,000 in new funding to support Ukraine in responding to this humanitarian disaster. We will partner closely with the Ukrainian government to ensure these funds are used quickly and effectively to help the people of western Ukraine recover from this humanitarian disaster," the embassy said on its Facebook page on Saturday.