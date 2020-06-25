Ukrainian cyber police detect numerous cases of data leakage from public and private databases

The Cyber Police of Ukraine have conducted a major special operation and registered the cases of illegal activities by dozens of people who had obtained access to public and private databases and attempted to sell information from them.

Deputy Interior Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Honcharov said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Thursday that during the recent month and a half the police have carried out extensive work aimed at detecting the cases of data leakage from various databases.

"Thirty-six searches were carried out, the criminal activities of 25 people were proved, suspicion notices were served and one person was detained," he said.

The police also seized illegal copies of 30 databases, including that of public registrars, he said.

First Deputy Head of the Cyber Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine Serhiy Kropyva said that the special operation was conducted in ten regions of Ukraine.

"We have opened criminal cases on fraud, distribution of sensitive information and unauthorized intrusion in electronic operation systems. A total of 34 criminal cases were launched," he said.

Kropyva said he could not voice the names of the companies whose databases were stolen, however he noted that these companies worked in the areas of insurance, logistics services, those were also public and private banks.