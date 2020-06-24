Facts

18:42 24.06.2020

SBI reports suspicions to Ukraine's ex-president Yanukovych, ex-defense ministers Salamatin, Lebedev

Investigators from the Main Investigative Department of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) reported suspicions to former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych, two former defense ministers of the country Dmytro Salamatin and Pavlo Lebedev.

"They are suspected of committing treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (as amended dated April 5, 2001)," the press service of the SBI reported on Wednesday.

