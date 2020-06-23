Facts

Today Zelensky not trusted by 50% of citizens - Balakireva on poll results

The balance of trust of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for the year from positive + 34.1% has plummeted to negative -8.9%, Chairperson of the Board of Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research Olha Balakireva said.

"After the election, a positive balance of trust was maintained. The situation began to change in January and, as you can see, already against the background of the coronavirus, our last measurements in May and June showed a change in this balance and now the balance of trust is negative," Balakireva said, presenting the study by the Center for Social Monitoring at the press conference entitled "Monitoring of Ukrainian Population's Public Opinion: June 2020. Radicalization of Sentiment against Backdrop of Economic, Political Crisis" at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday.

According to her, to date, Zelensky is fully trusted by 13% of respondents, 28.3% rather trust, 25.4% rather do not trust and 24.8% completely do not trust.

"Thus, 50% of the population today does not trust President Zelensky," Balakireva emphasized.

During the study, on June 10-19, 2020, by a personal interview at the place of residence of the respondent, 3,037 people were interviewed in all regions of Ukraine, except for the occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions and Crimea. The sampling error is 1.1-1.9%.

