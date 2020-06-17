Zelensky suggests that Rada exempt school graduates of current academic year from mandatory state final attestation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has tabled a bill to the Verkhovna Rada, which, due to the situation with the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), proposes to exempt graduates who complete their secondary education in the 2019/2020 academic year from passing the final state certification.

"To establish that in connection with the implementation of measures aimed at preventing the occurrence and spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), applicants who complete their general secondary education in the 2019/2020 academic year are exempted from passing the state final certification. Education seekers who complete their full secondary education in the 2019/2020 academic year, have the right to undergo state final certification, including in the form of an external independent assessment, of their own volition," the text of bill No. 3669 "On Amending Certain Laws of Ukraine regarding certain issues of the completion of the 2019/2020 school year," submitted by the president to parliament says.

The explanatory note to the bill says that the draft act provides for a change in the norm of the law "On Education" as defined by the government under quarantine conditions for the duration of the school year, as well as providing pupils and students who are completing full secondary education with the right to choose the type of assessment of their learning outcomes - through annual assessment, or state final certification, or state final certification in the form of an external independent assessment.

The author defines the goal and the task of adopting this bill in minimizing the risks of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) when assessing the learning outcomes of students who are completing full secondary education and making it possible for them to receive documents in order to obtain full secondary education.