15:38 12.06.2020

Ukraine's Defense Ministry developing program of transfer to advanced weapons – Taran

Defense Minister of Ukraine Andriy Taran has said that the ministry is working out a program of transfer to advanced weapons based on a scientific assessment of risks and steps towards the rearmament of the Ukrainian army.

"A program of transfer to advanced weapons is being developed. It will be based on a scientific approach to assessment of risks and steps towards the rearmament of the Armed Forces. The implementation of this program will give an opportunity to give a proper response to modern challenges and threats. In this context, support of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine by our foreign partners should be noted," Taran said during an online briefing on Friday.

The minister emphasized that he dedicated the first 100 days of his work on the post to ensuring high defensive capacity of Ukraine. Among his achievements he mentioned the creation of a management system at the Armed Forces compatible with the management systems in NATO member states.

"Our goal remains unchanged – a full membership in the Alliance. The defense reform is aimed at it. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are developing exactly in this direction. The priorities of the defense reform will be stipulated in the national security strategy of Ukraine and the strategic defense bulletin," he said.

