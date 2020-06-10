Cabinet ready to present updated action program by week's end, will ask Rada to support it on June 18-19 – Zelensky meeting with Cabinet, Rada reps, law enforcers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting with members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, representatives of parliamentary committees, as well as the leadership of law enforcement agencies informed that the government is ready to present an updated version of the action program by the end of this week.

He recalled that the Verkhovna Rada hadn't supported the first edition of the Government Action Program, the presidential press service reported.

"Parliamentary committees have made numerous remarks and suggestions. Much criticism came from the deputies of the Servant of the People. According to the prime minister, the government has carefully considered all constructive proposals and is ready to present an updated Government Action Program 2.0 to the Parliament this week," Zelensky said.