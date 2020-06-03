Reports allegedly Iran doesn't want to hand over black boxes from UIA's plane to Ukraine not correlate to official stance of Iran

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Ukraine Manuchehr Moradi in a course of a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Enin has said that the reports of the Iranian media that Iran decided not to hand over the black boxes from Ukrainian International Airlines' (UIA) plane shot down in Iran to Ukraine do not correspond the official stance of Iran.

"There is a difficult dialogue on the extremely complex topic of shooting down a Boeing in the sky over Iran, but there is a ray of hope! By the way, the Iranian ambassador clearly indicated that recent reports in the Iranian media about changing Tehran's plans to transfer black boxes for decryption due to the alleged 'delay of the Ukrainian side' not correspond to the Iran's official position," Enin wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

As reported, the UIA Boeing 737-800 passenger plane on flight PS752 from Tehran to Kyiv crashed near Tehran minutes after takeoff on January 8, killing all 167 passengers on board the plane.

Iranian authorities acknowledged on January 11, that the Boeing was downed by the Iranian military by mistake. Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Aerospace Forces Amir Ali Hajizadeh assumed full responsibility for the crash of the Ukrainian plane.