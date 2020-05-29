Facts

09:34 29.05.2020

Ukraine records 429 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 495 recoveries, 10 deaths – NSDC

1 min read
Ukraine records 429 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 495 recoveries, 10 deaths – NSDC

Some 429 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease have been recorded in Ukraine over the past day as of Friday morning, 10 people died, 495 recovered, while a day earlier 477 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the previous day, about 321 new cases on May 27, and about 339 cases on May 26.

Some 13,198 people are currently infected with COVID-19 in Ukraine, which is 76 less than a day earlier, the website of the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) said on Friday morning.

Tags: #covid_19
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:59 27.05.2020
Zelensky signs law to support taxpayers during quarantine restrictions

Zelensky signs law to support taxpayers during quarantine restrictions

09:20 27.05.2020
Ukraine records 321 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 420 recoveries, 14 deaths – NSDC

Ukraine records 321 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 420 recoveries, 14 deaths – NSDC

14:23 26.05.2020
Kyiv records 58 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours – Klitschko

Kyiv records 58 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours – Klitschko

16:10 23.05.2020
Six regions in Ukraine not prepared for quarantine easing – conference with president

Six regions in Ukraine not prepared for quarantine easing – conference with president

12:50 23.05.2020
Ukraine sees 432 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 344 recoveries, 17 deaths – NSDC

Ukraine sees 432 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 344 recoveries, 17 deaths – NSDC

17:04 20.05.2020
EU Council adopts EUR 1.2 bln assistance package to support neighbouring partners

EU Council adopts EUR 1.2 bln assistance package to support neighbouring partners

09:59 20.05.2020
Ukraine receives $15.5 mln in aid from U.S. to fight against COVID-19 – U.S. Dept of State

Ukraine receives $15.5 mln in aid from U.S. to fight against COVID-19 – U.S. Dept of State

09:38 20.05.2020
Ukraine over past day records 354 new cases of COVID-19, 323 recoveries, 16 deaths

Ukraine over past day records 354 new cases of COVID-19, 323 recoveries, 16 deaths

13:09 19.05.2020
Klitschko reports 38 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyiv, including eight medics, three deaths

Klitschko reports 38 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyiv, including eight medics, three deaths

10:04 19.05.2020
Ukraine registers 260 new cases of coronavirus, 13 deaths, 356 recoveries; thus 12,696 active cases of disease – NSDC

Ukraine registers 260 new cases of coronavirus, 13 deaths, 356 recoveries; thus 12,696 active cases of disease – NSDC

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU-Russia relations fix-up related to support for sovereignty of Ukraine – Borrell

Klitschko: Kyiv has developed algorithm for easing quarantine restrictions

Ukrainian TCG delegation insists on termless, unconditional ceasefire in Donbas

Ukraine records 477 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 444 recoveries, 11 deaths – NSDC

Zelensky in talk with Azerbaijani counterpart proposes to breathe new life into GUAM

LATEST

EU-Russia relations fix-up related to support for sovereignty of Ukraine – Borrell

Klitschko: Kyiv has developed algorithm for easing quarantine restrictions

Ukrainian TCG delegation insists on termless, unconditional ceasefire in Donbas

Pentagon moves to provide additional military aid to Ukraine, citing progress on reforms

Ukraine records 477 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 444 recoveries, 11 deaths – NSDC

Zelensky in talk with Azerbaijani counterpart proposes to breathe new life into GUAM

Cabinet of Ministers approves Lviv's unification with villages, towns affiliated to it

PGO begins production in case against Vice Admiral of Russia's Black Sea Fleet for inciting Ukrainian servicemen to commit state treason

SBI used special unit in Honchar Museum because investigators blocked, force not used –statement

Cooperation between Ukraine, EU aimed at EU membership through implementation of association agreement until 2025 - national program under the auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD