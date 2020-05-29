Ukraine records 429 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 495 recoveries, 10 deaths – NSDC

Some 429 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease have been recorded in Ukraine over the past day as of Friday morning, 10 people died, 495 recovered, while a day earlier 477 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the previous day, about 321 new cases on May 27, and about 339 cases on May 26.

Some 13,198 people are currently infected with COVID-19 in Ukraine, which is 76 less than a day earlier, the website of the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) said on Friday morning.