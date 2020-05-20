Facts

09:59 20.05.2020

Ukraine receives $15.5 mln in aid from U.S. to fight against COVID-19 – U.S. Dept of State

Ukrainian authorities have received assistance from the United States in the amount of $15.5 million to combat COVID-19, the U.S. Department of State said.

It is noted that in total assistance includes $13.1 million in health and IDA humanitarian assistance "that will improve the ability of local health care institutions to care for the sick and combat further spread of COVID-19."

In addition, it also includes $2.4 million in MRA humanitarian assistance "to support vulnerable populations during the pandemic."

"The United States has invested nearly $5 billion in total assistance to Ukraine over the past 20 years, including nearly $362 million for health," the U.S. Department of State said.

