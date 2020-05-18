Facts

11:55 18.05.2020

Rules of TCG decisions' implementation, control to top agenda of Donbas talks on May 27 - source

2 min read
Rules of TCG decisions' implementation, control to top agenda of Donbas talks on May 27 - source

Parties to the Donbas negotiations will focus on the rules which will formalize the procedure of implementing decisions of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), at their next meeting on May 27, a source in the talks' organizing group told Interfax.

"Approval of the rules of implementation of the TCG's decisions will be the key item on the agenda of the May 27 negotiations. This document formalizes the equal and transparent procedure of the negotiating process and establishes clear mechanisms of implementation of decisions made in Minsk, as well as instruments of control over their fulfillment," the source said.

In his words, the rules will motivate the parties to engage in an open and constructive dialogue.

"It will be impossible to speculate on the negotiating process or to engage in unscrupulous manipulations by deliberately sabotaging the Package of Measures. As a result, the sides will be able to concentrate on the soonest practical implementation of earlier decisions and to make progress in the peace settlement," the source said.

In his words, the May 27 negotiations will again be held in the videoconference format. However, the sides may resume in-person meetings in the second half of the year.

"The meeting format will remain unchanged for now. It will be another videoconference. However, the possibility of gradual return to the traditional, in-person communication is being discussed. Everything will depend on further dynamics of the epidemiological process. There is hope of resuming the conventional format of Minsk meetings in the second half of the year unless things take a drastic turn for the worse," the source said.

Tags: #donbas #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:18 18.05.2020
ORDLO not 'subjects' to the extent that even Russia calls them simply 'Donetsk' and 'Luhansk' – Reznikov

ORDLO not 'subjects' to the extent that even Russia calls them simply 'Donetsk' and 'Luhansk' – Reznikov

16:21 16.05.2020
Yermak, Kuleba to visit Berlin in coming weeks to continue consultations on enhancing effectiveness of Normandy, Minsk process

Yermak, Kuleba to visit Berlin in coming weeks to continue consultations on enhancing effectiveness of Normandy, Minsk process

16:05 16.05.2020
At next TCG meeting Ukraine to show group of its reps who can present Donbas in Minsk process – Yermak

At next TCG meeting Ukraine to show group of its reps who can present Donbas in Minsk process – Yermak

14:28 16.05.2020
PGO records facts of violation of intl humanitarian law in Donbas

PGO records facts of violation of intl humanitarian law in Donbas

12:33 16.05.2020
Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

18:06 15.05.2020
Russia-led armed groups in Donbas break ceasefire

Russia-led armed groups in Donbas break ceasefire

10:55 15.05.2020
Ukrainian TCG notes the need to verify Ukraine's property in temporarily occupied territories

Ukrainian TCG notes the need to verify Ukraine's property in temporarily occupied territories

10:55 15.05.2020
Elections in ORDLO can be held according to Ukrainian laws, with control over the border, special status of ORDLO cannot be enshrined in Constitution - Ukraine in TCG

Elections in ORDLO can be held according to Ukrainian laws, with control over the border, special status of ORDLO cannot be enshrined in Constitution - Ukraine in TCG

10:32 15.05.2020
New checkpoints must be opened on disengagement line in Donbas, checkpoint in Zolote ready for opening – President's Office

New checkpoints must be opened on disengagement line in Donbas, checkpoint in Zolote ready for opening – President's Office

09:36 15.05.2020
Ukraine in TCG insists on mutual release of detainees in "all for all" format defined in Paris in Dec 2019 – President's Office

Ukraine in TCG insists on mutual release of detainees in "all for all" format defined in Paris in Dec 2019 – President's Office

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EMERGENCY SERVICE ODESA COLLAPSE

Wall partially collapses in five-storey residential building in Odesa, no info about victims reported yet – Emergency Service

ZELENSKY DZHAPAROVA

Zelensky confirms appointment of Emine Dzhaparova as first deputy minister for foreign affairs

DONETSK ORDLO REZNIKOV LUHANSK RUSSIA TCG

ORDLO not 'subjects' to the extent that even Russia calls them simply 'Donetsk' and 'Luhansk' – Reznikov

CORONAVIRUS KLITSCHKO KYIV

Kyiv has 41 COVID-19 cases, incl. five doctors, one person died – Klitschko

REINTEGRATION REZNIKOV

Reintegration Ministry creates 'Reintegration and Restoration' state enterprise to control checkpoints – Reznikov

LATEST

Wall partially collapses in five-storey residential building in Odesa, no info about victims reported yet – Emergency Service

Zelensky confirms appointment of Emine Dzhaparova as first deputy minister for foreign affairs

Biopharma starts conducting tests of all donors for availability of COVID-19 antibody assay

Kyiv has 41 COVID-19 cases, incl. five doctors, one person died – Klitschko

Reintegration Ministry creates 'Reintegration and Restoration' state enterprise to control checkpoints – Reznikov

Cabinet considering opportunity of launching public transport during next stage of lockdown easing - Shmyhal at Zelensky meeting

Ukraine remembers Crimea, to offer separate platform for negotiations on its return - Dpty PM Reznikov

Reintegration of occupied territories requires common national inclusive dialogue – Reznikov

Some 325 people infected with COVID-19 in Ukraine in past 24 hrs, with 160 recoveries, 21 deaths

Ukrainian authorities to take steps to punish those responsible in UIA plane crash in Iran – MFA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD