Rules of TCG decisions' implementation, control to top agenda of Donbas talks on May 27 - source

Parties to the Donbas negotiations will focus on the rules which will formalize the procedure of implementing decisions of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), at their next meeting on May 27, a source in the talks' organizing group told Interfax.

"Approval of the rules of implementation of the TCG's decisions will be the key item on the agenda of the May 27 negotiations. This document formalizes the equal and transparent procedure of the negotiating process and establishes clear mechanisms of implementation of decisions made in Minsk, as well as instruments of control over their fulfillment," the source said.

In his words, the rules will motivate the parties to engage in an open and constructive dialogue.

"It will be impossible to speculate on the negotiating process or to engage in unscrupulous manipulations by deliberately sabotaging the Package of Measures. As a result, the sides will be able to concentrate on the soonest practical implementation of earlier decisions and to make progress in the peace settlement," the source said.

In his words, the May 27 negotiations will again be held in the videoconference format. However, the sides may resume in-person meetings in the second half of the year.

"The meeting format will remain unchanged for now. It will be another videoconference. However, the possibility of gradual return to the traditional, in-person communication is being discussed. Everything will depend on further dynamics of the epidemiological process. There is hope of resuming the conventional format of Minsk meetings in the second half of the year unless things take a drastic turn for the worse," the source said.