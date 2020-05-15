Russia's coronavirus situation hits plateau –FMBA head
The incidence rate of coronavirus in Russia is declining, head of the Federal Medical Biological Agency (FMBA) Veronika Skvortsova said.
"It's hard to forecast how long we will remain at a stable level; it can be described as a plateau. It depends on many factors. We see that the number of hospitalizations is decreasing, and the share of asymptomatic cases is high," Skvortsova said at a press conference on Friday.
"The number of admissions [of new patients] has decreased, free beds and spaces in ICUs are available, as well as ventilators; this is a sure sign that the process is reversing," she said.