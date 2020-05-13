Facts

17:46 13.05.2020

Govt permits movement in groups of eight people, increases to four number of people allowed to sit at one table in outdoor cafes

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has permitted movement in groups of up to eight people and increased to four the number of people allowed to sit at one table in outdoor cafes and restaurants.

According to Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov, the government increased from two to four the number of people allowed to sit at one table in outdoor cafes and restaurants.

The Cabinet of Ministers also permitted cafes and restaurants to service guests not only at open air verandas, but also at sheltered verandas.

The government also increased from two to eight the number of people allowed to move in groups.

Tags: #government #stepanov
