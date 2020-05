Zelensky appoints public relations specialist of Studio Kvartal 95 Tetiana Rudenko as a member of National Council on Broadcasting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Tetiana Rudenko, a public relations specialist for Studio Kvartal 95, as a member of the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council of Ukraine.

He signed a decree on May 12, the official website of the head of state said.

Tetiana Rudenko had been working in the Studio Kvartal 95 since the end of 2009.