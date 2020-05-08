Saakashvili's mission will be control over IMF money – MP Kucherenko

\ The newly appointed head of the Executive Committee of the National Reforms Council under the President of Ukraine, Mikheil Saakashvili, will be in charge of control over the use of funds allocated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), member of the Batkivschyna faction Oleksiy Kucherenko has said.

"It is an incomprehensible position, the essence of which depends on a personality. Mikheil has a vivid personality, [he is] a president who will try to play some part. As far as I understand, his main mission will be control over the IMF money, prevention of their embezzlement. I believe this is good," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

The MP also said that he was planning to appeal to the Executive Committee of the National Reforms Council.

"I will officially appeal to it on a range of issues. When I see its response, I will decide whether it is a PR campaign or something rational," he said.

Kucherenko also noted that the reaction of the Georgian government to Saakashvili's appointment should be assessed from the legal viewpoint.

"Actually, they warned us about it. Then the question was about his appointment to an official position of deputy prime minister. The issue should be assessed from the legal viewpoint. I think Georgia gave a strong reaction to it," he said.