Liashko: We won't keep the country under quarantine all the time, balance must be maintained

Ukraine cannot be kept under quarantine all the time, it is necessary to balance between the resumption of the economy and the epidemic situation, said Deputy Minister of Health, Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko.

"We continue to balance, taking into account some indicators. We will weaken or strengthen quarantine, taking into account some components: the increase in morbidity, the number of beds. We want to balance, not exceeding 30% of the increase compared to the previous day or periods," he said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel.