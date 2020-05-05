Facts

18:50 05.05.2020

Arakhamia registers decree on quarantine end in Rada from May 18

1 min read
Arakhamia registers decree on quarantine end in Rada from May 18

Chairman of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia has registered a resolution according to which the Verkhovna Rada will resume its work according to the schedule from May 18, 2020.

The draft resolution was published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

According to the text of the document, the Verkhovna Rada is invited to recognize as invalid Paragraph 1 of the parliament's resolution "On some issues of organizing the work of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for the period of quarantine" and to switch to work in the mode provided for by the schedule of the third session from May 18.

