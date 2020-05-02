Facts

11:55 02.05.2020

Coronavirus rate grows by 550 cases, seven deaths, 85 recoveries in Ukraine over past 24 hours

Coronavirus rate grows by 550 cases, seven deaths, 85 recoveries in Ukraine over past 24 hours

Ukraine identified 550 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, seven patients died, and 85 recovered; thus the overall number of infected totals 11,411 people as of May 2, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said at a briefing on Saturday morning.

"There were 550 new cases of coronavirus infection recorded in Ukraine over past 24 hours, 17 of infected are children and 96 are medical workers. A number of 117 people were hospitalized in the health facilities, 85 people recovered in a day, seven people died," the minister said.

Over the past day, 5,399 tests were carried out by PCR-testing.

During the day, the largest number of confirmed cases was recorded in Chernivtsi region (78), in Dnipropetrovsk region (72) and Transcarpathian region (64). There are currently 9,634 active cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine.

At the same time, according to the Center for Public Health (PHC) of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, published on a Facebook, people over the age of 50 (86%) predominate among those who die with coronavirus.

It is noted that in general, 771 children and 2,250 physicians were diagnosed positive for COVID-19, while 1,498 patients have already recovered, of which 335 are health workers.

Interfax-Ukraine
